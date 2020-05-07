Zynga (ZNGA) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained a Buy rating on Zynga (ZNGA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.59.

Cost has an average return of 13.5% when recommending Zynga.

According to TipRanks.com, Cost is ranked #3244 out of 6523 analysts.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.42, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Zynga’s market cap is currently $7.6B and has a P/E ratio of 249.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.36.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.