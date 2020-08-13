Zynga (ZNGA) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Zynga (ZNGA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 76.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.69 and a one-year low of $5.51. Currently, Zynga has an average volume of 22.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.