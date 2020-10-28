Zynex (ZYXI) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI – Research Report), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 72.0% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $25.13 average price target, implying a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zynex’s market cap is currently $495.6M and has a P/E ratio of 42.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.