Zynex (ZYXI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and H.C. Wainwright gave Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst James Terwilliger maintained a Buy rating on Zynex today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.93.

Terwilliger has an average return of 2.4% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is ranked #1013 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $16.17 average price target, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

Based on Zynex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.16 million and net profit of $2.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.34 million and had a net profit of $2.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.