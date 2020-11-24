Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Claudia Gaspari maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report) today and set a price target of CHF405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $413.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $432.61, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF370.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $447.60 and a one-year low of $259.50. Currently, Zurich Insurance Group has an average volume of 459.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.