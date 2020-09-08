Zumiez (ZUMZ) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

Zumiez has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Based on Zumiez’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $138 million and GAAP net loss of $21.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a net profit of $793K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZUMZ in relation to earlier this year.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.