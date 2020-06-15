June 15, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSANResearch Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.54 and a one-year low of $0.41. Currently, Zosano Pharma has an average volume of 1.91M.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

