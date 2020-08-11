ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 74.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

ZoomInfo Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a cloud-based platform for sales and marketing teams. It provides information on the organizations and professionals of the target company. The services provided are contact & company search, buyer intent, social selling, web research, website visitor tracking, lead enrichment, database management, campaign optimization, webform optimizations, and others. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.