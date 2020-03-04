March 4, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZMResearch Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.80, close to its 52-week high of $121.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 70.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $92.00 average price target, which is a -22.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $32.47B and has a P/E ratio of 2294.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.76.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.

