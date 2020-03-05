Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.80, close to its 52-week high of $121.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CommScope Holding, and Lumentum Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.64, representing a -19.3% downside. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.93 and a one-year low of $36.00. Currently, Zoom Video Communications has an average volume of 4.35M.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.