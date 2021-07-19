July 19, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZMResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $361.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as KVH Industries, RingCentral, and Audiocodes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $421.33 average price target, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zoom Video Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $956 million and net profit of $228 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a net profit of $27.08 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform that connects people through videotelephony and online chat services. Its video-first communications platform is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019