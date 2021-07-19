Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $361.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as KVH Industries, RingCentral, and Audiocodes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $421.33 average price target, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zoom Video Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $956 million and net profit of $228 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a net profit of $27.08 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform that connects people through videotelephony and online chat services. Its video-first communications platform is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.