Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Hold Rating from JMP Securities

By Jason Carr

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZMResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $261.50, close to its 52-week low of $256.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Coupa Software.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $369.67, implying a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $588.84 and a one-year low of $256.88. Currently, Zoom Video Communications has an average volume of 4.15M.

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform that connects people through videotelephony and online chat services. Its video-first communications platform is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

