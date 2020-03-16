Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 51.6% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.94, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $29.7B and has a P/E ratio of 1362.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.