Zogenix (ZGNX) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.65, close to its 52-week low of $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.60.

Zogenix’s market cap is currently $985.1M and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZGNX in relation to earlier this year.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.