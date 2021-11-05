Zogenix (ZGNX) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.25, representing a 140.3% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.69 and a one-year low of $13.01. Currently, Zogenix has an average volume of 575.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZGNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.