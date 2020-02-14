Zoetis (ZTS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis (ZTS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.55, close to its 52-week high of $146.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.8% and a 39.0% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Horizon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoetis with a $150.20 average price target, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Zoetis’ market cap is currently $69.03B and has a P/E ratio of 47.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZTS in relation to earlier this year.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.