Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Zoetis (ZTS – Research Report), Heidi Chen, sold shares of ZTS for $1.99M.

Following Heidi Chen’s last ZTS Sell transaction on May 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 38.0%. In addition to Heidi Chen, one other ZTS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Zoetis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $512 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.55 billion and had a net profit of $377 million. The company has a one-year high of $211.77 and a one-year low of $141.41. ZTS’s market cap is $100 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $230.00, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zoetis has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heidi Chen’s trades have generated a -27.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1952, New Jersey-based Zoetis, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock in the United States and internationally. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services.