Zix (ZIXI) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report issued on March 4, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing a 68.8% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Zix’s market cap is currently $407.5M and has a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.37.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.