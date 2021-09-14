September 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

By Ryan Adsit

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBHResearch Report) on September 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 72.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tandem Diabetes Care, Patterson Companies, and Envista Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $188.82, which is a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.36 and a one-year low of $129.15. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 1.42M.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a musculoskeletal healthcare company. The company engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma products; spine, dental implants, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; and related surgical products.

