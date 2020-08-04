Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH – Research Report), with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $130.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.6% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.67, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $161.11 and a one-year low of $74.37. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 1.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.