Zillow Group (ZG) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group (ZG – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.07, close to its 52-week high of $50.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.62, which is a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.99 and a one-year low of $28.12. Currently, Zillow Group has an average volume of 488K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. The company operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment.