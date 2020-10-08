Zillow Group Class C (Z) Receives a Hold from Needham

Uncategorized

Needham analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C (Z – Research Report) on February 20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.51, close to its 52-week high of $112.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class C is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.67, which is a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $112.49 and a one-year low of $20.04. Currently, Zillow Group Class C has an average volume of 3.69M.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.