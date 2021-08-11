Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.89, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 82.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Procore Technologies, and Unity Software.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZETA in relation to earlier this year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is a omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail.