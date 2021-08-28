Zendesk (ZEN) Receives a Buy from Guggenheim

In a report issued on August 26, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk (ZEN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zendesk with a $181.14 average price target.

Zendesk’s market cap is currently $14.97B and has a P/E ratio of -66.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.33.

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.