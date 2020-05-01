Zendesk (ZEN) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe maintained a Hold rating on Zendesk (ZEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lowe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Lowe covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Workday.

Zendesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.00, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Zendesk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $230 million and GAAP net loss of $36.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 229 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZEN in relation to earlier this year.

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.