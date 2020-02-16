Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Zebra Tech (ZBRA – Research Report) on February 14 and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $238.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zebra Tech with a $254.75 average price target, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $262.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $260.40 and a one-year low of $166.15. Currently, Zebra Tech has an average volume of 591.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZBRA in relation to earlier this year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications. It also provides services such as maintenance, technical support, repair, managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. It operates through the following two segments: Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM). The AIT segment comprises of barcode and card printing, location solutions, supplies, and services. The EVM segment comprises of mobile computing, data capture, and RFID. The company was founded by Edward L. Kaplan and Gerhard Cless in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.