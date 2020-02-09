Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Sandy Shao maintained a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC – Research Report) on February 6 and set a price target of $53.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.71.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum China Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.67, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Yum China Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $90 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $74 million.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.