Yum! Brands (YUM) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on February 7, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUM – Research Report), with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 68.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Brinker International, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $112.62 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and net profit of $488 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $334 million.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a quick service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.