Yext (YEXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch reiterated a Buy rating on Yext (YEXT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.41, close to its 52-week low of $12.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is ranked #5724 out of 6265 analysts.

Yext has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Yext’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.46 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.