Yelp (YELP) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 51.5% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $34.00, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yelp’s market cap is currently $2.56B and has a P/E ratio of 53.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers.