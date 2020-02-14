Yellow Media (YLWDF) Receives a New Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Yellow Media (YLWDF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.74, equals to its 52-week high of $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Corus Entertainment, Cineplex, and IMAX.

Yellow Media has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.74 and a one-year low of $4.41. Currently, Yellow Media has an average volume of 578.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yellow Pages Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the following segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate and Others.