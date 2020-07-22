July 22, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Yamana Gold (AUY) Receives a Hold from National Bank

By Ryan Adsit

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (AUYResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.98, close to its 52-week high of $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.2% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $5.35, a -11.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $357 million and net profit of $45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $407 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

