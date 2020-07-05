Xperi (XPER) Receives a Buy from Craig-Hallum

Uncategorized

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon reiterated a Buy rating on Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) on June 16 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.38.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xperi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, implying an 87.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Shannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Shannon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tower Semiconductor, Lattice Semicon, and NeoPhotonics.

Based on Xperi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $118 million and net profit of $19.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XPER in relation to earlier this year.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment comprises of audio and imaging businesses, which licenses through the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. The Semiconductor & IP Licensing segment licenses semiconductor packaging and interconnects technologies and associated intellectual property. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.