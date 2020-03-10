Xilinx (XLNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Xilinx (XLNX – Research Report), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.53, close to its 52-week low of $73.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.57.

Based on Xilinx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $162 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $239 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XLNX in relation to earlier this year.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.