Xenon (XENE) Receives a Buy from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton analyst Antonia Borovina maintained a Buy rating on Xenon (XENE – Research Report) on August 13 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.82.

Xenon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, which is an 116.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Xenon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.08 million and GAAP net loss of $7.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XENE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Michael Tarnow, a Director at XENE bought 5,144 shares for a total of $18,107.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.