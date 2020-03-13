Xcel Energy (XEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Xcel Energy (XEL – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xcel Energy with a $66.25 average price target, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Xcel Energy’s market cap is currently $32.16B and has a P/E ratio of 23.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XEL in relation to earlier this year.

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others.