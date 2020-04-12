X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report) on April 8 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.60, representing an 113.0% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on X4 Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.36 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.