WW International (WW) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on WW International (WW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 79.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

The company has a one-year high of $47.19 and a one-year low of $9.75. Currently, WW International has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Corinne Pollier-Bousquet, an Insider at WW sold 15,232 shares for a total of $345,005.

Last month, Corinne Pollier-Bousquet, an Insider at WW sold 15,232 shares for a total of $345,005.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.