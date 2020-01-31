WW Grainger (GWW) Receives a Hold from Stephens

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on WW Grainger (GWW – Research Report), with a price target of $322.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $299.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman is ranked #5012 out of 5866 analysts.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $336.00, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Buckingham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $342.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $346.60 and a one-year low of $255.09. Currently, WW Grainger has an average volume of 304.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products. It offers maintenance, repair and operating supplies and other related products and services through local branches, catalogs and the Internet.