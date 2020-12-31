December 31, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Wunderlich Downgrades Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) to Hold

By Jason Carr

Wunderlich analyst Wunderlich Securities downgraded Opendoor Technologies (OPENResearch Report) to Hold on November 1 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.27.

Opendoor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, which is a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

