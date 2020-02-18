February 18, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

World Wrestling (WWE) Got Some Good News

By Austin Angelo

Consumer Edge Research analyst Raymond Stochel upgraded World Wrestling (WWEResearch Report) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.93, close to its 52-week low of $40.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Stochel is ranked #1115 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for World Wrestling with a $53.42 average price target, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on World Wrestling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.2 million.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

