World Wrestling (WWE) Got Some Good News

Consumer Edge Research analyst Raymond Stochel upgraded World Wrestling (WWE – Research Report) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.93, close to its 52-week low of $40.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Stochel is ranked #1115 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for World Wrestling with a $53.42 average price target, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on World Wrestling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.2 million.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.