May 16, 2020

Wolfe Research Reiterates Overweight on Nisource Shares, Sees 16% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Wednesday, Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman reiterated an Overweight rating on Nisource (NYSE:NI)with a price target of $26, which implies an upside of 16% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Steve Fleishman has a yearly average return of 1.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Fleishman has a -4.2% average return when recommending NI, and is ranked #2754 out of 6549 analysts.

Out of the 11 analysts polled by TipRanks, 7 rate Nisource stock a Buy, while 4 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 32.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $29.56.

