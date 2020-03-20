March 20, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

WNS (WNS) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Ryan Adsit

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on WNS (WNSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.19, close to its 52-week low of $41.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

WNS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.20, implying a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on WNS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $30.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $29.01 million.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. is a global business process management company. It offers comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model.

, ,
