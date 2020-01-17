WNS (WNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on WNS (WNS – Research Report), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.75, close to its 52-week high of $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Computer Task.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WNS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.75, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $45.25. Currently, WNS has an average volume of 173.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. is a global business process management company. It offers comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model.