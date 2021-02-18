February 18, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Wingstop (WING) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WINGResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.04.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $163.20 average price target, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Wingstop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.99 million and net profit of $10.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.88 million and had a net profit of $5.91 million.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

