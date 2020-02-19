February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Wingstop (WING) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WINGResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #4197 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $105.77 average price target.

Wingstop’s market cap is currently $2.99B and has a P/E ratio of 151.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.15.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

