Wingstop (WING) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop (WING – Research Report) on May 24. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $166.50 average price target, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $172.87 and a one-year low of $112.47. Currently, Wingstop has an average volume of 528.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WING in relation to earlier this year.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.