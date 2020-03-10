WillScot (WSC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger reiterated a Buy rating on WillScot (WSC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WillScot with a $21.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.79 and a one-year low of $10.32. Currently, WillScot has an average volume of 612.1K.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which provides modular space and portable storage markets. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It also provides office trailers, portable sales offices, modular complexes, and modular office packages.