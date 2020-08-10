WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.17.

The company has a one-year high of $19.79 and a one-year low of $7.45. Currently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an average volume of 1.93M.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.