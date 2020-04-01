Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report issued on March 27, Seth Basham from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM – Research Report), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Basham is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Basham covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Williams-Sonoma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.67, representing a -3.7% downside. In a report issued on March 18, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.00 and a one-year low of $26.02. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.